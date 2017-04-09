Sunday, April 9, 2017

Long Island History And The ‘New’ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum Eternal Flame!


Yesterday I had the honor and privilege of attending the dedication ceremony for the Eternal Flame that honors our nations veterans at the newly renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum!
Of course the ceremony had the expected parade of local dignitaries and politicians step to the microphone, but more importantly you had the veterans from WW2 through Iraq and Afghanistan represented there for those of us who did not serve to honor.

