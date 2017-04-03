June 15, 2017: A Day Of Golf And Patriotism In New York

The Events Purpose? Helping Heroes To Heroes Foundation Put An End To The Tragic Statistic Of 20 U.S. Veterans A Day Committing Suicide!
On June 15th the Heroes To Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to ending the tragedy of 20 U.S. veterans a day taking their own lives, will be holding its annual fundraising golf classic at the Saint Andrews Golf Club just north of New York City!
Taking a look at the list of the days planned events below, you will see that anyone who attends will enjoy a day of golf, patriotism, business development, networking and fundraising for an incredibly worthwhile cause along with an expected 200 New York/New Jersey business owners, attorney’s, CPA’s, real estate industry and Wall Street executives who will be there as well.
If you don’t golf, join us for dinner to hear first-hand the story told by one of our programs ‘graduates’ of how Heroes To Heroes literally saved his life!
And, if you don’t golf and won’t be eating that night, you can still participate and reach our days attendees and all those receiving our promotional information by sponsoring at one of the many affordable levels or by donating an item for our silent auction.
The 2017 Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic
- 18 Holes of spectacular golf on one of the nations oldest and most beautiful courses,
- A military Color Guard is planned at the 1st tee to honor all who have served,
- At the cocktail hour the nationally known jazz musician Marcus Goldhaber will be playing,
- A fine wine auction of a hand-painted and etched magnum of Kosta Browne2012 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir that would be a phenomenal addition to a bar or mantel in a home, restaurant or hotel,
- Cigars generously donated by the Soho Cigar Bar,
- Honor Brewery providing its specialty beer on the course. Honor has the following mission: Brew Great Beer, Honor American Heroes,
- A wine tasting on the veranda at the cocktail hour generously provided by Honor Winery. ‘With every glass of Honor Wine that is raised, they also raise and commemorate all those who proudly serve our country,
- Fantastic items for our silent auction donated by the PGA Tour, Nicklaus Companies, Birdies for the Brave and more,
- And yes, what golf outing would be complete without the phenomenal magic of Michael Rossetti at the cocktail hour!
- And last but certainly not least, the dinner where you will hear the story, told in his own words, of how going through the Heroes To Heroes program literally saved his life!
For those who are unfamiliar with Heroes To Heroes Foundation, it’s an organization with a key Israel component to its non-denominational mission that provides a spiritual healing program for veterans who have attempted suicide due to Moral Injury, Post-traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury suffered in combat.
Approximately .85 cents of every $1 donated go directly towards helping these brave Americans!
Further, Hallmark Abstract Service President Mike Haltman serves as the organizations Board Chair and is committed to helping Heroes To Heroes reach its ultimate goal of sending 200 veterans a year for spiritual healing!
Questions? Contact Mike at mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com or by phone at (646) 741-6101.
