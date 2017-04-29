Donate $25 To Charity And A Republican Will Fall Off Of A 17-story Building!

Tweet
On July 1st The Political Commentator, AKA Hallmark Abstract Service, will go Over The Edge rappelling off of the Nassau Community College Tower on Long Island, New York for charity!
I will be doing this to raise money for the EAC Network, that 'protects at-risk children, supports senior citizens, provides treatment for people with mental health and substance abuse problems, educates people seeking financial independence, assists individuals who are under or unemployed, mediates disputes, and works with families in crisis through over 70+ wide-ranging programs and services.’
The organization provides these critical services on Long Island and in New York City.
Please donate whatever you are comfortable with whether $10, $25, $50 or more as every dollar helps.
And, at the same time, you will be sending a Republican down 17-stories.
Donate here, https://eac-network.org/hallmark-abstract-services/, and thank you!
