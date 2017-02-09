Help Us Help Combat Veterans Heal!

Join our supporters and sponsors including the PGA Tour, Nicklaus Companies, Baker Tilly, Lumen Tucker and Kap Planning at the historic Saint Andrews Golf Club on June 15th.
Help Heroes To Heroes honor, support and help to heal our military heroes who served in combat and now suffer with debilitating and life threatening injuries invisible to the naked eye!
Help us help these men and women who served begin the process of healing! (Hallmark Abstract President Michael Haltman serves as Board Chair of the organization)
Long Island's Premier Business Expo April 27th!
The BOOM B2B EXPO & Executive Speaker Conference
April 27, 2017
Long Island Hilton/Huntington!
Your Cost To Attend: $0
Exhibitors (including Hallmark Abstract Service): 100
Expected Attendees: 2,000+
Expert Speakers: 50+
Non-Profits Being Helped: 9 including the Michael Magro Foundation, Ronald McDonald House and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society!
Register using the Discount Code mhaltman and admission is complimentary!
Register Today! It Sure Beats Shoveling Snow!
