Tweet
JOIN THE HEROES TO HEROES FOUNDATION ON JUNE 15TH AT THE HISTORIC SAINT ANDREWS GOLF CLUB!
Located 15-miles north of NYC, the Heroes To Heroes Foundation Golf Classic is raising money to...
'Provide a spiritual healing program for veterans who have attempted suicide due to Moral Injury, Post-traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury suffered in combat. Approximately 85% of donations go directly towards Heroes To Heroes fulfilling its mission!'
Register today and please also consider a sponsorship or a donation of an item that can be auctioned in our silent auction.
We expect 200 attendees consisting of NYC attorney’s, CPA’s, bankers, business owners, real estate industry and financial industry senior executives, an extremely appealing demographic.
Golf Classic: https://heroestoheroes.org/2017-golf-classic/
Heroes To Heroes story:
https://www.hallmarkabstractllc.com/veteran-suicide/
Questions? Contact HTH Board Chair Michael Haltman at mhaltman@hallmarkabstractllc.com or 516.521.3499
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Golf For Combat Veterans At The Historic Saint Andrews Golf Club June 15th!
Posted by Michael Haltman at 6:21 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
;
No comments :
Post a Comment