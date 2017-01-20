What’s On Your Schedule Today? Here’s An Idea…

(Article originally appeared at the Hallmark Abstract Service website here)
If you have some free time and, in addition, a love for the incredible and selfless work done by the U.S. military and the sacrifices made by its veterans, how about adding this?
Help the Heroes To Heroes Foundation Save a Combat Veterans Life!
‘Heroes To Heroes provides a spiritual healing program for veterans who have attempted suicide due to Moral Injury, Post-traumatic Stress, and Traumatic Brain Injury suffered in combat.‘
To date none of the veterans who have participated in our program have taken their lives and, in fact, the vast majority have finally begun to live them once again!
By Signing-up Today For The June 15th Heroes To Heroes Golf Classic It’s Your Opportunity To Help!
On June 15th Heroes To Heroes will be holding our Annual Golf Classic, this year at the historic and beautiful Saint Andrews Golf Club in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York approximately 15-miles north of Mid-town Manhattan.
