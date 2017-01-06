Golf, Disabled Military Veterans and Business

The military 501(c)(3) for which I serve as Board Chair, Heroes To Heroes Foundation, is going to be holding our annual golf outing on June 15 at the Saint Andrews Golf Club in Hastings-On-Hudson, New York about 15 miles outside of Manhattan.
We expect 140 golfers in addition to another 50-100 attendees for the dinner.
The crowd will be attorney’s (many practice owners), partners in accounting firms, real estate industry professionals as well as other executives and business owners from NYC, Long Island, Westchester and other areas around the region.
In addition to the golf we are providing many sponsorship/branding opportunities that run from $1,500 to $15,000, with any above $5,000 including a foursome and above $3,000 including 2 golfers.
They include Registration Desk ($5,000), Golf Cart ($5,000), Goodie Bag ($3,000), Golf Shirts ($5,000), Cocktail Hour ($5,000), Locker Room ($1,500) and many more up to and including Event Sponsor ($15,000 including 2 foursomes).
Might be interested in learning more or might know of someone who you think could be?
Contact Michael Haltman at exetertraining@aol.com.
These are some of the key points and takeaways about Heroes To Heroes:
- Successfully helps combat veterans suffering with PTSD, moral injury and traumatic brain injury open-up and finally begin the process of healing,
- HTH is a non-denominational 501(c)(3) that accomplishes its mission through a combination of spirituality and peer support in conjunction with journey’s to Israel,
- To be accepted for participation, there is a vetting process managed by program ‘graduates’. Those accepted, among other criteria, have typically attempted suicide or have family who believe that such an attempt is imminent,
- To date no program participant has taken their life and in fact the vast majority are actually in the process of starting to live them,
- HTH has the strong buy-in of the Israeli government and if you look at the Advisory Board you will see the stature of the people who have vetted HTH and signed-on to represent and help the organization,
- HTH is a mostly volunteer organization which means that approximately 90% of donations go towards accomplishing our mission,
- Because we are relatively small in size but huge in heart, donations that are made can actually move the needle in terms of helping these American heroes,
- The ultimate goal of Heroes To Heroes is to help 200 veterans a year.
Please let me know if you have any thoughts, questions or might want to discuss the opportunity. And you can save the date for the outing here.
