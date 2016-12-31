Help Stop US Combat Veteran Suicide!

Heroes To Heroes Foundation – Because 20 Veterans A Day In The United States Commit Suicide!
1) Successfully helps combat veterans suffering with PTSD, moral injury and TBI through spirituality and peer support achieved in conjunction with journey's to Israel that includes IDF participation (non-denominational),
2) Those veterans vetted and accepted to participate have either attempted suicide or have family who fear that an attempt is imminent,
3) To date no program participants have taken their lives with the majority healing and actually starting to live their lives,
4) Because HTH is mostly volunteer approximately 90% of donated funds actually go to pursuing our mission that will ultimately send 200 veterans a year.
Learn more here: http://www.hallmarkabstractllc.com/veteran-suicide/
