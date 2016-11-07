What Is The Heroes To Heroes Foundation?
Heroes To Heroes Foundation, through spirituality and peer support in conjunction with journey’s to Israel, successfully helps combat veterans who are at or very near the end of their ability to cope suffering with PTSD, moral injury and traumatic brain injury.
By journey’s end the vast majority will have found the strength to open-up emotionally and finally begin the process of healing.
It is a critically important mission to help these brave American heroes who served to protect the American dream for the American people.
Further, due to the majority volunteer staff and 100% volunteer Board, nearly 90% of Heroes To Heroes Foundation donations go directly to its programs.
To further explain how Heroes To Heroes accomplishes its mission, please read the article at the link above from The Times Of Israel.
