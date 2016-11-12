On Veterans Day we honor those who have served, but supporting those service members extends beyond just today.
Designer Showhouse For Heroes Raises Money To Help Veterans:
Learn more about Heroes To Heroes in this report and video from CBS News (http://newyork.cbslocal.com/2016/11/11/heroes-to-heroes-fundraiser/)!
Then buy tickets to the Interior Design Showhouse in Saddle River, NJ here: https://heroestoheroes.org/the-showhouse/
Saturday November 12th Real Housewives of NJ star Siggy Flicker will be signing her new book there between 1 and 3PM!
