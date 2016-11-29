Help Prevent A Suicide Today!

|Why Donate To Heroes To Heroes Foundation On #GivingTuesday?
Please consider a donation of $22 that commemorates the number of veteran suicides occurring each and every day!
- We successfully help combat veterans suffering with PTSD, moral injury and traumatic brain injury,
- We accomplish this through spirituality and peer support in conjunction with journey’s to Israel,
- Approximately 90% of donated funds go directly towards fulfilling the organizations mission,
- Heroes To Heroes was vetted by Hallmark Abstract Service President Michael Haltman (Board Chair) along with an impressive group of individuals who serve on the Advisory Board,
- As a relatively small 501(c)(3) a donation, no matter how large or how small, can actually move the needle helping HTH accomplish its mission,
- Your donation will be matched by the JNF Boruchin Fund!
Donate At The Secure Heroes To Heroes Website Here!
