Tuesday, November 29, 2016

Help Prevent A Suicide Today!

  • On #GivingTuesday Remember Our American Military Heroes Through A Donation To The Heroes To Heroes Foundation!
  • Heroes To Heroes Is Successfully Impacting The Devastating Statistic That Every Day Of The Year 22 Military Veterans Take Their Own Lives!
  • And, Very Sadly, The Actual Number May Even Be Greater Than That!

Why Donate To Heroes To Heroes Foundation On #GivingTuesday?
  • We successfully help combat veterans suffering with PTSD, moral injury and traumatic brain injury,
  • We accomplish this through spirituality and peer support in conjunction with journey’s to Israel,
  • Approximately 90% of donated funds go directly towards fulfilling the organizations mission,
  • Heroes To Heroes was vetted by Hallmark Abstract Service President Michael Haltman (Board Chair) along with an impressive group of individuals who serve on the Advisory Board,
  • As a relatively small 501(c)(3) a donation, no matter how large or how small, can actually move the needle helping HTH accomplish its mission,
  • Your donation will be matched by the JNF Boruchin Fund!
Please consider a donation of $22 that commemorates the number of veteran suicides occurring each and every day!

 Donate At The Secure Heroes To Heroes Website Here!
Posted by Michael Haltman at 5:49 AM
