22 Veterans A Day Take Their Own Lives!

This Is An Incredibly Sad And Sobering Statistic But, On Veterans Day 2016, You Can Help Make A Difference At The Heroes To Heroes Foundation!
Through Spirituality And Peer Support In Conjunction With Journeys To Israel, Heroes To Heroes Successfully Helps Combat Veterans Who Are Suffering With PTSD, Moral Injury And Traumatic Brain Injury Open-up Emotionally And Finally Begin The Process Of Healing!
Those Veterans Who Participate In Our Non-Denominational Program Are At, Or Very Near, The End Of Their Ability To Cope!
And In Addition To The Great Work Heroes To Heroes Does, This Mostly Volunteer 501(c)(3) Utilizes Approximately 90 Cents Of Every Dollar Donated Directly On The Veterans We Help Heal!
Please Read The Article Below, And If You Are As Inspired By The Heroes To Heroes Mission As I Was, Consider Making A Donation In Any Amount That You Are Comfortable With.
Mike Haltman, Hallmark Abstract Service President and Board Director of Heroes To Heroes Foundation
