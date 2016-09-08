A Short Story: Why James Comey Let Hillary Skate!

The story you are about to read sounds extremely viable as it explains why it was that FBI Director James Comey allowed Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to skate!
I received the following story in an email this morning (H/T Max and Lill) and it concerns the confusing refusal of FBI Director James Comey to recommend indicting Hillary Clinton for any crime, despite what appeared to be substantial evidence offered in his own words at a press conference that she did indeed commit one if not more of them!
If this story is true (and it certainly sounds as if it most definitely could be) it is yet another sad example of how our system of government has been hijacked by what appears to be nothing more than a crime syndicate in the form of a presidential administration operating in conjunction with the rich elites who seem to get away with whatever they want.
The story...
You lawyers will understand how this works.
We are definitely in a state where our government is filled with corruption. I hate to think where that can lead.
Hillary & The FBI
Worth taking the time to read because this
story is starting to leak out from FBI agents and others
"who are in the know" inside the Washington
beltway!
>The agents at the FBI are livid that Comey
> did what he did. They are claiming there was more than
> sufficient evidence to bring several indictments against
> Hillary Clinton. It wasn't a slam dunk case, but it had
> more than a good probability of a conviction for Hillary
> Clinton.
>Lynch and Obama made it clear to Comey that
> if he pressed for an indictment, he would be taking the
> Democrat nominee for president out of the election. If he
> failed to get a conviction he would be facing charges of
> tampering with and changing the outcome of a federal
> election, to which he would be facing the rest of his life
> in prison, and Obama and Lynch, as well as others, would see
> to it that he did.
Now you know why he presented his case
> the way he did and why it was so obvious he was reluctant to
> not press for an indictment. given without a court reporter
> present or without any recording of her testimony to prevent
> her from having any further exposure to legal charges like
> perjury. If she lied to Congress, they have no written FBI
> deposition to confront Hillary with.
This was set up to let
> her walk without fear of being charged with giving False
> Testimony or being charged with Obstruction of Justice. This
> is what those in the "legalese world" call a
> "Straw Man" legal charge. (It is a charge designed
> to make someone appear innocent of the charges!)
EXAMPLE:
> Bill beats up Shirley at their home. Bill is arrested for
> "Felony Spousal Abuse" . Bill's lawyer gets
> the charges dismissed because Bill is not married to
> Shirley! (They are only "live in boyfriend and
> girlfriend".) Bill walks out of court totally
> exonerated of the charges thanks to a technicality! The
> twist in the case is the arresting officer knew all along
> Bill was not married to Shirley because the officer and Bill
> are old fraternity brothers. The officer intentionally
> charged Bill with something he knew would not stick. Bill
> would easily have been convicted of Assault and Battery, but
> he was never worried.
Hillary's statement to the FBI was
> intentionally to be charged with that! This is what is known as
> the "STRAW MAN" charge. It is how you make a
> guilty person appear innocent. This is exactly what was done
> with the Hillary Clinton case!
> If she had been charged with
>"Destruction of Government Documents", she would
> have easily been convicted, because she admitted to doing
> this! Instead, she was charged with "Mishandling
> Classified Documents" which has wiggle room for
> reasonable doubt regarding Criminal Intent! I think citizens
> are finally fed up with the Clintons and the cesspool of
> corruption that is our current government. Real Americans
> are ready to take our country back. All of these years of
> corruption have taken a toll on American lives. Citizens
> opinions of a lying White House, a corrupt Congress, the
> "pay to play" politicians, the legalese lawyers
> and lobbyists, big overspending "welfare
> mentality" government, the "looking for a loop
> hole" justice system, the lying media, and our censored
> educational system with an agenda to dumb down the next
> generation, is at the lowest point ever. Hillary is on the
> wrong side of every issue.
> The British Exit from the EU (Brexit) is
> just a small sign that real citizens of civilized nations
> are ready to take their country back. They are sick of the
> results of open borders and globalization led by power
> hungry elites.
Hillary Clinton has no character or
> integrity. She is an arrogant, condescending political elite
> who is only interested in lining the Clinton pockets with
> donations to the Clinton Foundation (wink, wink) from PACS,
> lobbyists, and foreign nations that buy access and favors.
> The Clinton Foundation is nothing more than an operation
> used to launder money for the Clintons and other politicians
> involved in illegal activities. The Clintons are able to use
> the information of those participating to obtain cover for
> their activities, or blackmail those who are laundering
> money through them. Just count the number of politicians who
> arrive in Washington with nothing, but leave as millionaires
> and billionaires. Did their votes serve in the best interest
> of their constituents or did they only benefit themselves?
> If the representatives of your state fall in this category,
> then I suggest an investigation be launched.
FYI .... It has come to light that Comey was
> (or still is) on the Board of Directors of the HSBC Bank
> where the Clinton Foundation has holdings. ED KLEIN who
> wrote the book on the Clintons - coming out next week --
> said Hillary was called to the office of Valerie Jarrett and
> Obama back in 2009 and told her she had to stop sending
> emails thru her personal server ---OBVIOUSLY SHE DIDN'T
> LISTEN TO THEM. So, YES, Obama knew and Jarrett Knew and
> Huma knew along with how many others!!!! READ ON.....very
> interesting......
"FBI Director James Comey basically
> delivered a coded message to the American People and the
> world. He said...she is guilty beyond any reasonable doubt,
> certainly should not be president and should be brought to
> justice ..however our country has been infiltrated and is
> basically corrupt!
Now you know why he presented his case the> way he did and
why it was so obvious he was reluctant to not press for indictment.
Also....The key is in what Comey said...80 email chains.....that means an exchange between people...Hillary sending AND RECEIVING.....so if he charges Hillary he has to charge the other in the chain...what if the exchange is with Obama...it is not a stretch to think the Sec of State would be in email contact with POTUS (PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES)...he has to charge the others in the chain...
Let's just say...Bill went to Loretta and said shut this down...or else if Hillary is charged she will tell under oath that some of the emails were with the President...so he is also guilty of a felony...THAT is IMPEACHABLE...the Republicans would go for it...the Dem would yell racism and the country erupts in violence......Lynch tells Comey...you better watch it or you could be to blame for violence tearing this country apart...what is he to do???...So Comey takes 20 minutes spelling out everything bad Hillary did....just like a trial in public.....then stops short to prevent any unrest......"BART LESLIE -
Coincidence? The law firm Kahn worked for is also the law firm for the royal court of Saudi Arabia and the tax lawyers for the Clintons and for the Clinton Foundation also the firm Loretta Lynch work for. They also represent a small Tech firm in Denver Colorado which so happens to be the same Tech firm that managed Hillary's private server.... Coincidence?
